Matt Riddle Is Fighting Baseball Mascots And Feuding With WCW Superstars

08.05.19 3 hours ago

WWE

Matt Riddle, NXT Superstar and undisputed King of Bros, doesn’t have a match at next weekend’s NXT TakeOver Toronto II, but he’s finding plenty of ways to keep himself occupied in the meantime. He’s currently feuding with Killian Dane on the show, with a match to come this week, but he’s also picking fights outside of NXT. The former MMA fighter, who joined NXT last October, has a reputation for being irreverent and occasionally silly, which gets him mixed reactions among people who take wrestling Very Seriously, but is mostly just endearing to the rest of us.

