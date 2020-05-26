Rumors On Matt Riddle’s NXT Farewell And Which Brand He’ll Be Joining

This Wednesday, Matt Riddle is facing his former substitute tag team partner Timothy Thatcher in a “cage fight” on NXT. Thatcher debuted to replace Pete Dunne, who had won the NXT Tag Team Championship with Riddle after they won the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic, and who has been unable to travel to the US since the COVID-19 pandemic shut down travel. After Riddle and Thatcher lost the Tag Titles to Imperium, they pivoted into a brief one-on-one feud, but Wednesday’s match should be the end of that. It may also be the end of Matt Riddle’s NXT career.

As reported by the Wrestling Observer, if the Cage Fight isn’t Riddle’s farewell to NXT, it will at least be the setup for a farewell to happen soon. According to them, the Original Bro’s Main Roster debut should be coming very soon.