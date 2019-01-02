Legendary WWE Personality ‘Mean’ Gene Okerlund Has Died

01.02.19 17 Comments

We can’t put into words how sad we are at the news that Mean Gene Okerlund has died at the age of 76. WWE.com announced Okerlund’s passing on Wednesday afternoon.

Easily the most famous backstage interview personality in the history of professional wrestling, Gene is best known for his run in the World Wrestling Federation during the “Rock ‘n’ Wrestling” era, joining the company in 1984 and helping take it to a national level with his smooth broadcast style and take-no-guff attitude. He was also a sometimes commentator for shows like All-American Wrestling, Tuesday Night Titans, Wrestling Challenge and Prime Time Wrestling. In 1993, Okerlund jumped to WCW, where he’d eventually become one of the defining voices of WCW Monday Nitro. He’d return to the WWF in time to call the gimmick battle royal at WrestleMania X-7, and was inducted into WWE’s Hall of Fame in 2006. He never left the spotlight, though, showing up on WWE shows like Legends House and even co-starring with Kevin Hart in a Mountain Dew commercial.

It’s hard to imagine that anyone who likes pro wrestling could not be familiar with Gene, but if you aren’t, please watch a few of the videos below. Wrestling has lost its most defining voice, and this is all we can say. Rest in peace, Mean (woo) (by God) Gene.

