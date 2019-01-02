Legendary WWE Personality ‘Mean’ Gene Okerlund Has Died

We can’t put into words how sad we are at the news that Mean Gene Okerlund has died at the age of 76. WWE.com announced Okerlund’s passing on Wednesday afternoon.
Easily the most famous backstage interview personality in the history of professional wrestling, Gene is best known for his run in the World Wrestling Federation during the “Rock ‘n’ Wrestling” era, joining the company in 1984 and helping take it to a national level with his smooth broadcast style and take-no-guff attitude. He was also a sometimes commentator for shows like All-American Wrestling, Tuesday Night Titans, Wrestling Challenge and Prime Time Wrestling. In 1993, Okerlund jumped to WCW, where he’d eventually become one of the defining voices of WCW Monday Nitro. He’d return to the WWF in time to call the gimmick battle royal at WrestleMania X-7, and was inducted into WWE’s Hall of Fame in 2006. He never left the spotlight, though, showing up on WWE shows like Legends House and even co-starring with Kevin Hart in a Mountain Dew commercial.
It’s hard to imagine that anyone who likes pro wrestling could not be familiar with Gene, but if you aren’t, please watch a few of the videos below. Wrestling has lost its most defining voice, and this is all we can say. Rest in peace, Mean (woo) (by God) Gene.
Man, that is terrible. You could see in his last couple of appearances that he was looking a lot older. This really sucks
Another horcrux of my 1980’s childhood destroyed. Thanks for the years of entertainment, Mean Gene!
Horcrux. That’s a good term for it. Never thought of it in those regards.
RIP Mean Gene. The absolute best to ever do it.
One of my earliest memories is of Mean Gene and the Gobbely Gooker. It feels so silly to have that but that was also from that era of my childhood where wrestling could do no wrong.
Everybody hug your loved ones, tell people that you care, but most of all, make sure you put your cigarette out…
A sad day. Gene was the best, with his outtakes being funny as fuck.
“I went out looking for WOAH-MON. I couldn’t find me a Woah-mon!! I found some men that were dressed as women–”
::mean gene turns around, camera zooms in::
“What’s wrong with you Gene?!”
Him corpsing into utter oblivion while interviewing Wendi Richter is a career highlight.
In the end, Papa Shango’s curse gets them all.
I don’t think there will ever be another backstage personality that gets even close to matching Okerlund. One of a kind.
The love he gets from the fans speaks about how good he was on screen, and the love he gets from his peers speaks about how good he was behind the scenes.
Very sad day indeed, but his legend lives on.