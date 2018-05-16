YouTube

If you’re Kevin Hart and the Mountain Dew Kickstart you’re drinking is so good it causes in-brain hallucinations about you being a pro wrestler, who’s going to be standing next to you, interviewing you backstage? If you said anything other than the legendary Mean (Woo, By God) Gene Okerlund, you’re lying.

As with everything Kevin does, fans should expect the unexpected in this series of 15-second spots, which play off what’s going through his head while he’s getting pumped up with a MTN DEW KICKSTART. In “Wrestler,” WWE Hall of Fame Legend ‘Mean’ Gene Okerlund interviews Kevin, who channels his convincing wrestling persona, and makes DEW Nation wonder if we’ll see the comedian in the ring one day.

Hey, technically it already happened!

Mean Gene shows up in one of Hart’s three new Mountain Dew commercials, which you can watch below. Impressively, they didn’t make Gene do the Tom Phillips backstage wide stance to make Hart look taller. I’m trying to pinpoint his look here … High Energy Koko B. Ware? Needs more checkers.