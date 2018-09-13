Mick Foley Reportedly Will Not Take Any Bumps At Hell In A Cell

WWE

We all like Mick Foley, and none of us want to watch him badly hurt himself now that he’s retired, after a career where he took rougher bumps than most and certainly suffered for them. There’s no greater example of the kind of horrific stuff Mick’s body has been through than his legendary Hell in a Cell match with the Undertaker twenty years ago at King of the Ring 1998. Whether you were watching wrestling at the time or not, you’ve seen the footage of Mankind going through the roof of the cell and falling all the way to the mat.

So when Foley returned to Monday Night Raw to announce that he’s observing the 20th Anniversary of that match by signing on to be the special guest referee in the Hell in a Cell match between Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship this coming Sunday, there was a obviously a bit of concern among fans for his safety. Braun and Roman are big guys, and Braun in particular has a habit of causing collateral damage.

It’s a bit of a relief, then, to find out that Dave Meltzer reported on Wrestling Observer Radio that Mick Foley is “not allowed” to take any bumps at Hell in a Cell. He’s just there to promote a one-man show he’s doing for the WWE Network, and it sounds like everyone has been instructed to keep him safe. Still, he will be inside a cage where a very large man and a ridiculously huge man are running around and throwing their bodies at each other, but at least we can trust that nobody will attack him, and that he won’t be climbing anything.