The Best And Worst Of WWE Raw 9/10/18: Better Call Seth

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE Raw: Nothing even kind of made sense. Kevin Owens came back from “quitting” to help Braun Strowman, Drake Maverick of all people ended up in charge of the Authors of Pain, and The Shield went through the United States Justice System in record time. Also, they were given a police van!
And now, the Best and Worst of WWE Raw for September 10, 2018. Subtitle h/t and +1 to AddMayne.
Shit man this was a hard one to watch. AOP suddenly not having any meaning behind the acronym is pretty ridiculous, as Authors of Pain isn’t a chore to say and it makes sense to abbreviate it occasionally. Instead, it’s not just AOP for no reasons whatsoever! Maybe it’ll be explained as their last names? Rezar and Occam Aop.
I’m happy that KO explained that he just hates the Shield and that he didn’t need a reason to attack them nor help anyone to do it, but it’s flimsy, since, you know, he came out to help them celebrate their new leaders: Dolph, Drew and Braun. If he didn’t care, I would have liked to have seen a backstage segment where all the heels are getting ready to go out to the ring and he goes, “I’m not going. I don’t care about you or them. I did what I did because I wanted to!” Something like that.
I can see the B-Team’s horrible theme song being circus music. I interpreted it as that sort of shitty, football stadium music that drunken jocks from, like, Animal House love.
I’m sorry, this episode was just bad. At least Lio Rush gets the Bollywood Boys treatment and gets put on the main roster without much effort. He should be entertaining.
Can’t wait for Dave to spot that part where Alexa is referred to as Raw’s “second best female performer”.
Isn’t it “interesting” that in the two weeks since Neville officially left the company supposedly because of the lack of progression from the cruiserweight division two different cruiserweights have shown up and interacted with members of the regular Raw roster. (Also Rush is a heel but a heel is calling Lashley out, and the face 205 Live GM is a heel manager on Raw… brain still hurts after last week)
Kayfabe, she is.
Reality, she’s not.
“They aren’t Trish Stratus and Lita, they’re the female Killer Bees from the era of women’s wrestling where you got fired for wrestling “like the men” if you had a good match”
preach my friend, they did Jazz wrong
You know what’s gonna be awesome? John Cena vs. Randy Orton in 2031 in front of 100,000 politely clapping North Koreans.