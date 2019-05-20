What New WWE Title Will Mick Foley Introduce On Raw?

05.20.19 38 mins ago

WWE

During Money in the Bank last night, WWE announced that Mick Foley will appear on Raw to announce “WWE’s newest title.” There’s an argument to be made that the last thing WWE needs is another title, when they rarely manage to fit all the ones they already have onto a PPV these days. Still, it was an intriguing announcement because nobody knows what the title will be. Even those of us who follow the rumor mill and dirt sheets closely had heard nothing about a new championship, which is odd because usually the time it takes to build a new title enables rumors to leak out.

