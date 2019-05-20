During Money in the Bank last night, WWE announced that Mick Foley will appear on Raw to announce “WWE’s newest title.” There’s an argument to be made that the last thing WWE needs is another title, when they rarely manage to fit all the ones they already have onto a PPV these days. Still, it was an intriguing announcement because nobody knows what the title will be. Even those of us who follow the rumor mill and dirt sheets closely had heard nothing about a new championship, which is odd because usually the time it takes to build a new title enables rumors to leak out.
What New WWE Title Will Mick Foley Introduce On Raw?
Elle Collins 05.20.19 38 mins ago
Around The Web
Listen To This
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
Chloe Gilke 05.20.19 3 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
Derrick Rossignol 05.20.19 5 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 05.14.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
Philip Cosores 05.13.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
Chloe Gilke 05.13.19 1 week ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week
Derrick Rossignol 05.10.19 1 week ago