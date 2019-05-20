The Best And Worst Of WWE Money In The Bank 2019

WWE Network

Previously on the Best and Worst of Money in the Bank: AJ Styles competed in a championship match in the middle of the card, the men’s Money in the Bank ladder match went on last, and the women’s Money in the Bank ladder match winner cashed in on the same show to become Women’s Champion. This year, things are completely different!

Here’s the Best and Worst of WWE Money in the Bank for May 19, 2019.