The Best And Worst Of WWE Money In The Bank 2019

05.20.19 20 mins ago

WWE Network

YOU THOUGHT

Previously on the Best and Worst of Money in the Bank: AJ Styles competed in a championship match in the middle of the card, the men’s Money in the Bank ladder match went on last, and the women’s Money in the Bank ladder match winner cashed in on the same show to become Women’s Champion. This year, things are completely different!

If you haven’t watched Money in the Bank yet, go do that now. Remember that With Spandex is on Twitter, so follow it. Follow us on Twitter and like us on Facebook. You can also follow me on Twitter. BUY THE SHIRT.

One more thing: Hit those share buttons! Spread the word about the column on Facebook, Twitter and whatever else you use. Be sure to leave us a comment in our comment section below as well. Feel free to peruse the Money in the Bank 2019 tag page if we missed anything.

Here’s the Best and Worst of WWE Money in the Bank for May 19, 2019.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Best And Worst#Brock Lesnar#WWE
TAGSBest and WorstBEST AND WORST OF MONEY IN THE BANKBROCK LESNARMONEY IN THE BANKWWEWWE MONEY IN THE BANKWWE MONEY IN THE BANK 2019
With Spandex Twitter

Listen To This

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

05.20.19 1 hour ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

05.20.19 3 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

05.14.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

05.13.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

05.13.19 1 week ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

05.10.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP