Mick Foley Thinks Daniel Bryan Might Turn Heel At WrestleMania

Daniel Bryan’s unexpected return to the ring at WrestleMania 34 is one of the biggest storylines of this year’s grand event.
After he was attacked and beaten up at the hands of Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn just weeks ago, Bryan will team with Shane McMahon. If that seems a bit odd, it totally is.
The storyline has been Bryan and McMahon at odds during their Smackdown general manager/commissioner relationship, with the prior typically siding with Owens and Zayn over the last handful of months. That relationship devolved after Owens/Zayn attacked Shane-O-Mac and Bryan “fired” his former indie buddies. Owens and Zayn turned their attention to Bryan, powerbombing him onto the apron and setting up their ‘Mania tilt.
If Bryan turns on and rebels against Shane can would that really be a heel move considering how Shane’s been acting?
And nobody is booing Bryan ever. They tried to turn him heel in 2012 and I think people cheered him more because they love him.
Jesus, please do not turn Byran heel to get Shane more over. I’m not sure what the reasoning would be, but Shane needs to go heel. Nak needs to go heel. Shane along with Nak, Owens and Zayn vs Byran, AJ and Rollins (Superstar Shake up) is what Smackdown needs right now.