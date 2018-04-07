Mick Foley Thinks Daniel Bryan Might Turn Heel At WrestleMania

04.07.18

Daniel Bryan’s unexpected return to the ring at WrestleMania 34 is one of the biggest storylines of this year’s grand event.

After he was attacked and beaten up at the hands of Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn just weeks ago, Bryan will team with Shane McMahon. If that seems a bit odd, it totally is.

The storyline has been Bryan and McMahon at odds during their Smackdown general manager/commissioner relationship, with the prior typically siding with Owens and Zayn over the last handful of months. That relationship devolved after Owens/Zayn attacked Shane-O-Mac and Bryan “fired” his former indie buddies. Owens and Zayn turned their attention to Bryan, powerbombing him onto the apron and setting up their ‘Mania tilt.

