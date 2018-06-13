UFC’s Mike Jackson And WWE’s Daniel Bryan Might Be Setting Up A Fight On Twitter

#CM Punk #UFC #WWE
Associate Editor
06.13.18

E!

Mike Jackson may never fight in the UFC again. Dana White has made it clear that Jackson’s time in the promotion might be over because of the way he acted during his unanimous decision victory over CM Punk at UFC 225. White even went as far as to say that he “got the sense that [Jackson]’s a complete f*cking idiot.”

But if White wants to sell a whole bunch of tickets, all he has to do is look at Jackson’s Twitter account, because the guy is currently in the midst of a spat with Daniel Bryan. Pro Wrestling Sheet brings word that Bryan, in a recent Instagram live broadcast, was asked if he could beat Jackson, to which he replied “I could beat him on the ground, for sure … I think.”

Now obviously, Jackson is a fighter who has spent the last few days being called an idiot by the person who runs UFC, so no one can really blame him if he’s in a sour mood. And seeing as how he just beat a professional wrestler comfortably, Jackson didn’t take too kindly from this statement from Bryan.

Around The Web

TOPICS#CM Punk#UFC#WWE
TAGSCM PUNKDaniel BryanMIKE JACKSONUFCWWE

Listen To This

All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.12.18 23 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

06.11.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kanye West And Kid Cudi, Jorja Smith, And Lykke Li

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kanye West And Kid Cudi, Jorja Smith, And Lykke Li

06.08.18 5 days ago
All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.05.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

06.04.18 1 week ago 2 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kanye West, Father John Misty, And Natalie Prass

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kanye West, Father John Misty, And Natalie Prass

06.01.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP