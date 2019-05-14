WrestleMania 35’s Main Event Is Nominated For An MTV Award Alongside Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Pro Wrestling Editor
05.14.19

WWE Network

You probably aren’t expecting expert cultural criticism from the relatively new MTV Movie and TV Awards — the “re-imagining” of the MTV Movie Awards — but this year’s nominees for “Best Fight” might be the most bonkers collection of culturally random choices they’ve ever done.

Per MTV, the Best Fight category will feature the women’s triple threat “winner take all” main event from WrestleMania 35 alongside The Avengers, roughly 10% of the dark-ass third episode of Game of Thrones season 8, and … [checks notes] Ruth Bader Ginsburg?

