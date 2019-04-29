Everyone Who Died During The Battle Of Winterfell On ‘Game Of Thrones’

HBO

Death is killing it lately. (Sorry.) Mere days after the release of Avengers: Endgame, which required its own “who died” post, comes the Battle of Winterfell episode of Game of Thrones. There’s one death, in particular, that caused the internet to collectively freak out (for everyone who could see it, that), but consider this a memorial for everyone else who didn’t make it.

Dolorous Edd

The brother of the Night’s Watch, who became Lord Commandeer when Jon Snow left (they fought together at Castle Black and Hardhome), was stabbed in the back by a wight after saving Samwell’s life. His real name: Eddison Tollett.

Lyanna Mormont

A fan favorite since she was introduced, the Lady of Bear Island suffered one of the most vicious deaths of the episode: she basically got crushed by a giant. Somewhere out there, George Costanza yelled, “That’s gotta hurt!” She, in turn, stabbed her oversized foe in the eye, but it was too late.

Dothraki and Unsullied soldiers