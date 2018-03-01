A Neville Return To WWE Is Still A Real Possibility

The latest issue of the Observer includes the note that talks are “back open” regarding a return to WWE TV for former Cruiserweight Champion Neville, so let’s take a twisting step back and recap what we know.
Neville, unhappy with his position in the company (and on the WrestleMania pre-show) reportedly asked for his release. There were even fears that his departure could lead to a mass exodus of unhappy talent, but when the dust settled we were left with a guy who wanted to quit, a company that wouldn’t let him and a whole lot of Neville not on television.
This most recent update says that if talks go well, the target for Neville’s return would be April. [checks notes] Hey, just in time to attack whoever wins Drake Maverick’s tournament to crown a new Cruiserweight Champion, culminating at WrestleMania!
I really hope he comes back. Would be great if he became part of the Balor Club or if he leaves, get in the Bullet Club
I wouldn’t put him back on 205 live if he returns. Put him on Smackdown and give him the US title
I’m glad you’re checking your notes so often, keeping us well informed.
I want to see him return like Baal did at the gates of Harrogath
This implies that Neville is a Prime Evil. We all know that the Prime Evils are Vince McMahon, Road Dogg, and The Brass Ring
WWE needs to fork over the money for one those Survival Pods and crash it through the roof of the Mercedes Benz Superdome on the RAW after Wrestlemania. Have Neville step out with a Google Glass on his face and calling everyone kakarot and I will lose my shit.
At least WWE can now honestly tell Neville that he won’t have to job to Enzo anymore. That should help.
Dude, I think he’s doing the “checks notes” thing too much.
That’s really all he’s got.
He’s only being do that since [checks notes] [I didn’t take any notes]
I need to know it any notes were checked during the writing of this piece. It’s unclear to me if any notes were checked.
Outstanding pic of the Miz.
Imagine designing a tshirt for someone that’s so bad it makes them want to leave.