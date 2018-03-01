A Neville Return To WWE Is Still A Real Possibility

YouTube

The latest issue of the Observer includes the note that talks are “back open” regarding a return to WWE TV for former Cruiserweight Champion Neville, so let’s take a twisting step back and recap what we know.

Neville, unhappy with his position in the company (and on the WrestleMania pre-show) reportedly asked for his release. There were even fears that his departure could lead to a mass exodus of unhappy talent, but when the dust settled we were left with a guy who wanted to quit, a company that wouldn’t let him and a whole lot of Neville not on television.

This most recent update says that if talks go well, the target for Neville’s return would be April. [checks notes] Hey, just in time to attack whoever wins Drake Maverick’s tournament to crown a new Cruiserweight Champion, culminating at WrestleMania!