With the first Raw vs. Smackdown vs. NXT Survivor Series coming up on November 24, the matches and teams are coming together on all three of WWE’s TV shows, with brand invasions happening on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday nights. Each brand still has its own internal drama going on though, and some of that will impact this week’s episode of Smackdown.



While past post-brand-split Survivor Series PPVs have been full of champion vs. champion matches, and the 2019 edition will have several of those, it will also include title matches between wrestlers who work on the same show. Brock Lesnar will defend the WWE Championship against Rey Mysterio, and according to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt will defend the Universal Championship against Daniel Bryan.

Wyatt attacked Bryan on last week’s Smackdown and this week’s episode is set to include a Miz TV segment in which Bryan will talk about that and his storyline with Shinsuke Nakamura and Sami Zayn. According to Meltzer, there were different plans for Bryan and The Miz before the post-Crown Jewel travel delays derailed an episode of Smackdown. In an alternate universe with no “King and Strong and Styles” triple threat, Nakamura reportedly going to lose the Intercontinental Championship before Survivor Series, probably to Bryan, and The Miz was probably going to enter an angle with The Fiend.

While Bryan vs. Wyatt has yet to be officially announced, WWE did reveal another Smackdown Survivor Series development today. Per an announcement on WWE’s website, Lacey Evans has been added to the blue brand team for the women’s elimination tag match. The Smackdown women’s team is now Dana Brooke, Carmella, Lacey Evans, and captain Sasha Banks, and judging from their tweets, it looks like those last two will not get along.

Hey…captain. It's been over half an hour and I haven't recieved a single message. Whats the game plan, plan of attack….something! #SurvivorSeries #SDLive @SashaBanksWWE #WaitinOnYou 📝 💅🏼👒 — Lacey Evans ~ WWE Superstar (@LaceyEvansWWE) November 14, 2019

Cool, we got a lady but the question is, does she have what it takes to ride with Team Blue? The Boss needs someone with DRIVE. #Smackdo https://t.co/sE5mDhpSN1 — $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) November 14, 2019

Wrestling fans, with Evans joining Banks’ team right after the Snoop Dogg remix of her theme dropped, we might be due to learn Evans’ opinions on rap music.