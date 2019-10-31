NXT Will Be Part Of The WWE Brand Battles At Survivor Series 2019

For the past few years, WWE‘s annual Survivor Series pay-per-view has been a battle for brand supremacy between Raw and Smackdown. In 2019, the theme will stay the same, but a third brand has been added to the mix. According to a teaser that aired today on the WWE Network, NXT will be part of Survivor Series this year.

This announcement comes soon after, on WWE’s 2019 Q3 investors conference call, company executives said the corporate strategy for NXT is to create another touring brand and to make it more profitable. NXT wrestlers appearing on Survivor Series would definitely give significant exposure to the brand that’s been promoted as the “No B.S.” version of WWE, which has been drawing much fewer live viewers than Raw and Smackdown since it has joined them on cable.