WWE Officially Welcomed Four New Recruits To The Performance Center

WWE put out a statement today, officially announcing the signing of four new talents. Three are wrestlers, and potentially pretty exciting ones, and one is a referee. Scarlett Bordeaux, who worked for Impact Wrestling until this summer, is perhaps the best known of the new signees, but she’s closely followed by popular indie star Shotzi Blackheart. Shotzi has also done a bit of work with Impact, but she was never signed there. The third new wrestler is Impressive Indi Hartwell, an indie wrestling star from Australia who’s done a bit of work in the US. And finally, the new referee is Stephon Smith, who has worked for Evolve Wrestling.
Independent wrestling standouts @Lady_Scarlett13, @Shotziblack, @indi_hartwell and referee @StephonSmithWWE are the latest recruits to report for training at the @WWEPC.https://t.co/2nXGk2x1nD
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) November 5, 2019
Here’s what WWE had to say about the new arrivals:
Chicago’s Elizabeth Chihaia – aka Scarlett Bordeaux – has made quite the name for herself in America and abroad. The self-proclaimed “smokeshow” has been a standout for promotions like Mexico’s AAA, Ring of Honor and Ohio Valley Wrestling.
Ashley Urbanski, known on the independent scene as Shotzi Blackheart, is renowned for her fierce, in-your-face style. Fans will recognize Urbanski from her standout performance in a No Disqualification Match at EVOLVE’s 10th Anniversary Special that aired on WWE Network. She was presented her WWE contract by NXT General Manager William Regal last month at an EVOLVE show in Atlanta, Ga.
Australia’s Samantha De Martin, also known as “Impressive” Indi Hartwell, has been just that during her time on the indies. The 22-year-old has cited Bayley and Sasha Banks’ epic battles in NXT as her inspiration in pursuing a career inside the squared circle. She’s racked up titles in her home country and for promotions like SHIMMER.
Referee Stephon Smith rounds out the group of newcomers. Smith, a Baltimore native, started out as an in-ring competitor before transitioning to donning the stripes. He’s a graduate of Ohio Valley Wrestling and most recently officiated for EVOLVE Wrestling before joining the PC.