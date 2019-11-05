WWE Officially Welcomed Four New Recruits To The Performance Center

WWE put out a statement today, officially announcing the signing of four new talents. Three are wrestlers, and potentially pretty exciting ones, and one is a referee. Scarlett Bordeaux, who worked for Impact Wrestling until this summer, is perhaps the best known of the new signees, but she’s closely followed by popular indie star Shotzi Blackheart. Shotzi has also done a bit of work with Impact, but she was never signed there. The third new wrestler is Impressive Indi Hartwell, an indie wrestling star from Australia who’s done a bit of work in the US. And finally, the new referee is Stephon Smith, who has worked for Evolve Wrestling.



Here’s what WWE had to say about the new arrivals: