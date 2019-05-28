GCW

The rise of Nick Gage has been one of the most consistent, yet surprising stories in independent wrestling over the past few years. It’s also one of the most heartwarming, as long as you can find it in your heart to be warmed by the pure, unbridled, aggressive joy of a crowd cheering at their town being declared “gang affiliated” and responding to “MDK!” with “All f*cking day!”

The 38-year-old New Jersey native started wrestling in 1999 and worked mainly for Combat Zone Wrestling (CZW), practicing their trademark ultraviolent style, for about a decade. In 2009, Gage nearly became the Tournament of Death’s first actual casualty when he had to be airlifted away from an outdoor ring in Delaware for what he says was life-saving emergency surgery when his “200 Light Tubes, Panes of Glass, and All the Other Shit in the Back We Could Find” deathmatch with Thumbtack Jack went wrong.