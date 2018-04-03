Nikki Bella’s Running The ‘American Ninja Warrior’ Course For A Great Cause

04.03.18 1 hour ago

If you’ve been watching NBC or American Ninja Warrior regularly for the past few years, you probably know something about Red Nose Day, an annual charity jam that takes over the network’s programming and helps to raise money in an attempt to end child poverty. You can read more about the charity at its official website.

Obviously this is a great charity, and it usually leads to a whole bunch of celebrities opening their hearts, wallets, and schedules to try and contribute to the cause however they can.

This year, ANW will once again be welcoming a batch of celebrities to the famous, murderous obstacle course and see if famous people can attempt any portion of it without breaking their fibulas. You know; for charity!

