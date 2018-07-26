It’s been a few weeks since we’ve had any kind of an update on the relationship between Nikki Bella and John Cena. However, with the season finale of Total Bellas airing on Sunday night, both Brie and Nikki are hitting up the talk show circuit, and of course, the subject is going to pop up every once in a while.

An example of this came during the sisters’ appearance on The Tonight Show. However, instead of being asked by Jimmy Fallon, the host was prompted to bring it up after Nikki cracked a joke about her breakup. The two explained the benefits of having an identical twin, with Brie saying neither ever had to go through all the emotions that pop up in a relationship ending.

“We never had to go through the emotions of a breakup because I was like, ‘You wanna dump the guy? Cool,’” Brie said. “I’d be like, ‘Hello? Yeah, not into you. Sorry.’ And then I would just go on with my day, no hard feelings, and she’d be like, ‘Did you do it?’ And I’d be like, ‘Yeah, you’re good.’”

This almost certainly wasn’t meant to be the set up for a joke, but Nikki used it as one, anyway.