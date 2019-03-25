Nikki Bella Announced Her In-Ring Retirement From WWE On ‘Total Bellas’

03.25.19

Earlier this month, an episode of the Total Divas spin-off Total Bellas revealed that Brie Bella had decided to retire from in-ring competition in WWE. Now only a few weeks later — not counting the months between the show taping and us seeing it — it looks like Nikki Bella’s doing the same thing.

Apparently the European tour at the end of last year was the breaking point, as Bella explained:

“I just feel like I’m too old for that travel. That travel was really, really rough. So I realized, I was like, ‘Why am I doing this anymore?’ I don’t feel good and I can’t — I mean, the girls are doing amazing things over there. I really am ready to hang up the jersey.”

You can watch the clip below.

