New Japan Pro Wrestling had an eventful March scheduled, with an Anniversary Event headlined by a Tetsuya Naito vs. Hiromu Takahashi champion vs. champion match and the New Japan Cup, but because of the coronavirus outbreak, many of those shows have now been canceled.

NJPW announced the cancellations today through its website, saying that, “In light of recommendations made on February 26 by the Japanese Ministry of Health connected to the new Coronavirus COVID-19, New Japan Pro-Wrestling has arrived at the decision to cancel all live events scheduled between Sunday, March 1 and Sunday, March 15,” and that the company will refund everyone who had bought tickets to these shows.