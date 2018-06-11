NJPW Announced Upcoming U.S. Matches, Including Kenny Omega’s First Championship Defense

06.11.18

NJPW

After an incredible Dominion show on June 9, it doesn’t look like New Japan Pro Wrestling is about to get any less exciting. Dominion included several title changes (spoilers below!):

The Young Bucks defeated Evil and Sanada to become IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Champions
Michael Elgin defeated Hirooki Goto (c) and Taichi to become NEVER Openweight Champion
2018 Best of the Super Juniors winner Hiromu Takahashi defeated Will Ospreay to become IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion
Chris Jericho defeated Tetsuya Naito to become IWGP Intercontinental Champion
Kenny Omega defeated Kazuchika Okada to become IWGP Heavyweight Champion for the first time in an epic two out of three falls match that lasted over an hour

At a press conference aired on NJPW World, New Japan announced upcoming title matches and more for the G1 Special in San Francisco (July 7) and the Kizuna Road tour later this month. We now know that the G1 Special in San Francisco will include:

IWGP Heavyweight Championship match: Kenny Omega (c) vs. Cody
Kazuchika Okada and Will Ospreay vs. Tetsuya Naito and Bushi
IWGP United States Championship match: Jay White (c) vs. Juice Robinson
IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Championship match: The Young Bucks (c) vs. Evil and Sanada

The tag title match will be a rematch from Dominion. The IWGP Heavyweight Championship match is a rematch of the main event from ROH Supercard of Honor, in which Cody pinned Omega after a classic superkick switcheroo from the Young Bucks.

Other new champions will have their first title matches earlier on the Kizuna Road 2018 tour. Michael Elgin will defend his NEVER Openweight Championship against Hirooki Goto on June 17, and Hiromu Takahashi will defend the IWGP Junior Heayweight Championship against El Desperado on June 18.

NJPW also announced that participants for the G1 Climax Tournament participants, blocks, and key main events will be announced on June 17, 18, and 19 respectively.

