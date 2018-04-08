Ring of Honor

One of the biggest wrestling events this WrestleMania weekend (besides, you know, that one) is Ring of Honor‘s Supercard of Honor.

Supercard of Honor XII was set to be an especially intense one due to all the intra-factional drama that’s been going on with Bullet Club in ROH, NJPW, and on their web series, Being The Elite. The tension between faction leader Kenny Omega and relatively new member Cody first reared its head at Dominion last year, and intensified when Cody went after Omega’s former tag team partner, Kota Ibushi.

The rivalry rose to the next level when Omega and Ibushi reunited as the Golden Lovers. Cody finally claimed to be leader of Bullet Club, and was accepted as such by some of the group. The main event of Supercard was set as Kenny vs. Cody for BC leadership. At NJPW Sakura Genesis, we saw the two men compete in a tag team match in which Cody and Hangman Adam Page brutally targeted Ibushi during and after the bout.

Cody at one point seemed like the favorite for the leadership position, but has since lost support from everyone but Page. He tried to change the iconic Bullet Club logo and was told to remove the name of the faction from the sleeves because he didn’t get the rest of the group’s approval. The Young Bucks realized he was manipulating them in the latest BTE, and we have yet to see if they’ll confront him about it. AND we’ve got all this Biz Cliz-on-Biz Cliz violence coming up at Wrestling Dontaku!

Here are the SPOILERS and results from ROH Supercard Of Honor XII.