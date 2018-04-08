Spoilers And Results From ROH Supercard Of Honor XII

04.08.18 2 hours ago

Ring of Honor

One of the biggest wrestling events this WrestleMania weekend (besides, you know, that one) is Ring of Honor‘s Supercard of Honor.

Supercard of Honor XII was set to be an especially intense one due to all the intra-factional drama that’s been going on with Bullet Club in ROH, NJPW, and on their web series, Being The Elite. The tension between faction leader Kenny Omega and relatively new member Cody first reared its head at Dominion last year, and intensified when Cody went after Omega’s former tag team partner, Kota Ibushi.

The rivalry rose to the next level when Omega and Ibushi reunited as the Golden Lovers. Cody finally claimed to be leader of Bullet Club, and was accepted as such by some of the group. The main event of Supercard was set as Kenny vs. Cody for BC leadership. At NJPW Sakura Genesis, we saw the two men compete in a tag team match in which Cody and Hangman Adam Page brutally targeted Ibushi during and after the bout.

Cody at one point seemed like the favorite for the leadership position, but has since lost support from everyone but Page. He tried to change the iconic Bullet Club logo and was told to remove the name of the faction from the sleeves because he didn’t get the rest of the group’s approval. The Young Bucks realized he was manipulating them in the latest BTE, and we have yet to see if they’ll confront him about it. AND we’ve got all this Biz Cliz-on-Biz Cliz violence coming up at Wrestling Dontaku!

Here are the SPOILERS and results from ROH Supercard Of Honor XII.

Around The Web

TAGSBULLET CLUBCODY RHODESKENNY OMEGANEW JAPAN PRO WRESTLINGNJPWROH

The RX

Wye Oak Is A Rare Band That Actually Delivers On Lofty, Poetic Promises

Wye Oak Is A Rare Band That Actually Delivers On Lofty, Poetic Promises

04.06.18 2 days ago
Alison Wonderland’s ‘Awake’ Gives EDM The Female Perspective It Sorely Lacks

Alison Wonderland’s ‘Awake’ Gives EDM The Female Perspective It Sorely Lacks

04.06.18 2 days ago
Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

04.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

04.02.18 6 days ago 5 Comments
On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

03.30.18 1 week ago
Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

03.28.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP