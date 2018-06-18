The Blocks For This Year’s G1 Climax Tournament Have Been Announced

NJPW

New Japan Pro Wrestling‘s G1 Climax Tournament is less than a month away, so now, to paraphrase Smash Mouth, the announcements start coming and they don’t stop coming. At the beginning of yesterday’s Kizuna Road show, NJPW told us which wrestlers will be competing in G1 Climax 28. Today they announced who will be in A Block and B Block for the round-robin portion of the tournament. Now we know what matches we’re getting for the majority of the nineteen shows, which will all air live on NJPW World with the option of English commentary.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The blocks for G1 Climax 28 are listed below, with a breakdown of some notable matchups and rivalries in each block.