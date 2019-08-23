NJPW Star Hiromu Takahashi Wants You To Follow His Film Review Blog

NJPW

New Japan Pro Wrestling star Hiromu Takahashi was about as hot as a wrestler could get last summer when, after winning Best of the Super Juniors and the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship, he was taken out of action with a serious neck injury. Though rumors and reports around of a possible future comeback for the Ticking Time Bomb have been circulating for some time, fans can still only speculate about when he will return to the ring. In the meantime, he wants us to know he has a movie blog now.

While he’s kept things cryptic, Takahashi himself has continued to engage with fans through his online diary and creative projects he shares on social media. The latest of these projects is an account on Filmarks (basically Japanese Letterboxd) in which Daryl’s dad reveals his views on cinema. While Google Translate almost definitely does not replicate the true experience of reading Hiromu Takahashi’s reviews, I’d say it’s still worth checking out.