Remember how two days ago Chris Jericho announced another Jericho Cruise will happen? That might as well have been two years ago, because, like a battleship pulling up next to a tugboat on a sunny day, 2 Jericho 2 Cruise has been overshadowed by a new boat-based wrestling fan event: the Okada Cruise.
For most people, this announcement came out of nowhere. For people like me who spend way too much time on the wrestling internet, however, it’s a realization months in the making of what seemed at first like a joke. Let’s break down the Okada Cruise timeline!
On October 20, 2018, four-time IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada tweeted the words “Okada Cruise,” seemingly in reference to Chris Jericho‘s Rock ‘N’ Rager At Sea, commonly known as the Jericho Cruise.
