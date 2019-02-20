NJPW’s Kota Ibushi Explained Why He Turned Down AEW

02.20.19 1 hour ago

NJPW

Given his popular tag partnership with Kenny Omega, many fans expected to see Kota Ibushi in All Elite Wrestling. However, Ibushi made his return from injury to New Japan Pro Wrestling earlier this month and committed to the company in both his speech to the fans and comments to the press backstage.

Around The Web

TAGSAEWAll Elite WrestlingKENNY OMEGAKOTA IBUSHINEW JAPAN PRO WRESTLINGNJPW

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

02.20.19 5 hours ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

02.19.19 1 day ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

02.19.19 1 day ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

02.15.19 5 days ago
The Best Cult Podcasts Worth Listening To Right Now

The Best Cult Podcasts Worth Listening To Right Now

02.15.19 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

02.12.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP