The Rest Of NJPW’s New Japan Cup Has Been Canceled Because Of COVID-19

The New Japan Pro Wrestling calendar was significantly altered when the company’s anniversary show and annual New Japan Cup were canceled because of the coronavirus outbreak, and more changes have just been made.

NJPW was due to start up again on March 16 with a series of shows leading to the New Japan Cup final on March 21. For those wondering how they would compress the 32-man, single-elimination tournament into five shows – now they’re not! Per an announcement on the company’s website earlier today, these shows have all been called off.