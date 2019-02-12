New Japan Pro Wrestling Announced Championship And Retirement Matches For Upcoming Shows

NJPW

As announced at their February 12 press conference, New Japan Pro Wrestling‘s upcoming shows are set to feature several notable matches, some of them set up at the New Beginning in Osaka, some for the Honor Rising crossover shows with Ring of Honor that could have fallout for the G1 Supercard at Madison Square Garden.

But before we get to those, NJPW’s next televised show on February 21 will include the return of several wrestlers we haven’t seen in a while because they were either on or reportedly supposed to be on the New Beginning in USA tour – Tomohiro Ishii, Yuji Nagata, Hirooki Goto, and Killer Elite Squad – as well as Will Ospreay and Robbie Eagles. The show’s main event will be 33-year NJPW vet Takashi Iizuka’s retirement match, in which he will team up with Taichi and Minoru Suzuki against Toru Yano, Hiroyoshi Tenzan, and Kazuchika Okada.

Then on February 22-23, the ROH/NJPW Honor Rising shows will feature multiple championship matches on both nights. Night One of the event will include: