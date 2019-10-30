NWA Powerrr Episode 4: Storm Chasers

Previously on NWA Powerrr: Aron Stevens debuted the trailer for next year’s biggest movie, Tropical Pirates. Plus, the Dawsons continued to beef with the entire tag team division, Kamille still can’t speak (or chooses not to), and Colt Cabana got powdered in the face for pretending to be a cowboy.

If you’d like to keep up with these columns, you can do so on the NWA Powerrr tag page. Again, no idea why there are so many Rs on the end, unless we find out a few weeks from now that Billy Corgan sold the naming rights for the show to a Catwoman from Batman ’66.

Remember, NWA Powerrr and all its extra Rs is free to watch on YouTube, so check out episode four if you haven’t already: