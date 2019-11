Previously on NWA Powerrr: Colt Cabana defeated James Storm to become the National Heavyweight Champion, Aron Stevens got pinned twice in panties that made him look like he was naked, and Party Marti Belle fell under the influence of a ghost lady (?) who used to be a royal snake.

If you’d like to keep up with these columns, you can do so on the NWA Powerrr tag page. Remember, NWA Powerrr and all its extra Rs is free to watch on YouTube, so check out episode six if you haven’t already: