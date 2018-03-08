YouTube

[*SPOILER ALERT* if you don’t want to be spoiled on the specifics of the upcoming NXT tapings, even if WWE’s social has already spoiled it, and you’re gonna see it before it airs on the Network anyway]

For the longest time, fans have wondered when NXT was going to get a secondary championship. Sure, they’ve added prestige to their World Championship, as well as their Women’s and Tag Team Championship, but when are the guys not currently in the main event scene going to get something to fight over?

Per the ongoing set of tapings at Full Sail University and, again, WWE social, the NXT North American Championship will debut at NXT TakeOver: New Orleans on April 7. How do you decide who should be your first secondary champion on WrestleMania weekend, when you haven’t introduced a new championship to the brand since the women’s belt back in April of 2013?

The inaugural NXT North American Champion will be decided in a Six-Man Ladder Match featuring Adam Cole, Velveteen Dream, Killian Dain, Lars Sullivan and new NXT signees Ricochet and EC3.

Oh. OH. Oh shit that sounds good.

Jeff Jarrett introduced the NWA North American Heavyweight Championship on Raw back in the day, so maybe Double J showed up for Hall of Fame duties and was like, “hey, here’s an idea?” If that’s true, hey, get ready for Jeff Jarrett to get randomly added to the NXT TakeOver ladder match. Is that more or less likely than them remembering the United Kingdom Championship and doing something with it?

via WWE.com