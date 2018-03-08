[*SPOILER ALERT* if you don’t want to be spoiled on the specifics of the upcoming NXT tapings, even if WWE’s social has already spoiled it, and you’re gonna see it before it airs on the Network anyway]
For the longest time, fans have wondered when NXT was going to get a secondary championship. Sure, they’ve added prestige to their World Championship, as well as their Women’s and Tag Team Championship, but when are the guys not currently in the main event scene going to get something to fight over?
Per the ongoing set of tapings at Full Sail University and, again, WWE social, the NXT North American Championship will debut at NXT TakeOver: New Orleans on April 7. How do you decide who should be your first secondary champion on WrestleMania weekend, when you haven’t introduced a new championship to the brand since the women’s belt back in April of 2013?
The inaugural NXT North American Champion will be decided in a Six-Man Ladder Match featuring Adam Cole, Velveteen Dream, Killian Dain, Lars Sullivan and new NXT signees Ricochet and EC3.
Oh. OH. Oh shit that sounds good.
Jeff Jarrett introduced the NWA North American Heavyweight Championship on Raw back in the day, so maybe Double J showed up for Hall of Fame duties and was like, “hey, here’s an idea?” If that’s true, hey, get ready for Jeff Jarrett to get randomly added to the NXT TakeOver ladder match. Is that more or less likely than them remembering the United Kingdom Championship and doing something with it?
via WWE.com
Poor.
Wow. That will be one crazy match
Soooo, are they just not gonna do anything with the UK title?
I’d say this probably points to one of 2 things, either the UK guys are finally getting the show they’ve been talking about or they will be making the UK title exclusive to UK talent only
I bet that they are saving it for the launch of the UK show. Not only that, but if NXT is getting a secondary title (NA), and Raw and Smackdown have a secondary title (IC & US), what do you bet that WWEUK gets one as well, and that is is based on geography? I imagine we will see the European Championship brought back eventually for WWE UK.
hell yeah!
Cole is gonna die that night, having to do double duty. God bless him.
Also, there’s no way anyone other than Dream wins this match, right?
Have they officially said Cole was going to be in the Tag Match as well?
Oh gosh, don’t mention JJ getting involved….this match sounds like it could be quite good, we don’t want it turning into a King of the Mountain match…
Well, it wouldn’t be terrible if Double J presented the NA title to the winner I suppose.
The talent and stipulation of that match practically guarantee that it’s gonna blow away anything on the Wrestlemania card. And it made me smile that both Ricovhet and EC3 are keeping their names. WWE shouldn’t be afraid to let wrestlers they hire from other promotions keep their nommes de guerre, since it only means that the big talents always end up on the big show.
I’m hesitant saying it’s gonna be better than AJ/Naka-
::checks user name::
DANIEL!!!! YOU’RE BACK!!!!!!! Amaterasu’s Son has been having a watch for you! It’s good to see you’re alright!
You’re Back! WHEW! Thank Asuka-sama. I found your twitter Mr. Acme, so I knew you were alive, but man that’s almost six months out of the game. I’ll secure the watch, official like on Monday, but it’s good to hear from you man.
The match sounds awesome but introducing a new title and awarding it to one of many random competitors in a single match sounds a little TNA for my taste. Oh yeah, Jeff Jarrett. Now I get it.
I kinda wish ROH hadn’t book Kenny Omega vs. Cody Rhodes for the same night.
Logic dictates that you give it to Velveteen Dream cause he’s the most over guy and can, subsequently, get the title over too. But I have a sneaking suspicion that they’ll give it to Ricochet cause they want him to be a big deal.
I get the feeling this will be an equivalent to the UK title, in that WWE will allow it to be defended outside the company. Granted, they don’t have as much of a farm system in the US as they do here (do they have any American feeder promotions other than Evolve?), but they might be thinking about branching out.
I’d say PWG unofficially…other than that, not that I know of