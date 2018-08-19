WWE Network

Previously on the Best and Worst of NXT TakeOver Brooklyn: Drew McIntyre became NXT Champion — I know, I’d forgotten about that, too — and was attacked by the debuting Adam Cole, who formed Undisputed Era. This year, every active member of Undisputed Era came into Brooklyn as a champion. Drew McIntyre will be managing another guy at SummerSlam.

And now, the Best and Worst of NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn 4, originally aired on August 18, 2018.