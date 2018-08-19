Previously on the Best and Worst of NXT TakeOver Brooklyn: Drew McIntyre became NXT Champion — I know, I’d forgotten about that, too — and was attacked by the debuting Adam Cole, who formed Undisputed Era. This year, every active member of Undisputed Era came into Brooklyn as a champion. Drew McIntyre will be managing another guy at SummerSlam.
And now, the Best and Worst of NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn 4, originally aired on August 18, 2018.
Best takeover, top to bottom, ever.
One thing not mentioned was Ciampa using the shattered crutch to pick himself up after going through the tables, as well as Gargano kicking it to the outer space later in the match.
Which is to say, it was good imagery (not because it was a figurative/literal crutch for Ciampa, but because it was Ciampa’s weapon of choice and helped misdirect the ending for quite a while)
I’d have to rank this Takeover in the top 5. Everything, top to bottom, was so beautiful. Being there in person made it even more special. Top notch shit everywhere. Events like that make me glad I love pro wrestling.
Also, between the tag match and main event, It’s a reminder that NXT is the only show that rewards me watching every week that WWE puts out, and I appreciate that.