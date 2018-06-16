NXT TakeOver: Chicago Open Discussion Thread

#Open Discussion Thread #WWE NXT
06.16.18 25 mins ago

WWE Promotional Image

NXT TakeOver: Chicago airs this Saturday, June 16, live on WWE Network. The latest NXT live special features a Chicago Street Fight, a series of NXT Championship matches, and the Velveteen Dream (the Prince) meeting Ricochet (the King). We’ll be here all night with an open discussion thread for the show and results, and here’s the card as we know it.

NXT TakeOver: Chicago Card:

1. Chicago Street Fight: Johnny Gargano vs. Tommaso Ciampa

2. Velveteen Dream vs. Ricochet

3. NXT Women’s Championship Match: Shayna Baszler (c) vs. Nikki Cross

4. NXT Championship Match: Aleister Black (c) vs. Lars Sullivan

5. NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Undisputed Era (c) vs. Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch

If you’d like to read our rundown of the show, featuring analysis and predictions for all five matches, click here. Otherwise enjoy the show, and make sure to reply to your favorite comments from the live thread with a +1, as we’ll be including ten of the best in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of NXT TakeOver: Chicago column.

