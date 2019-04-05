NXT TakeOver: New York Open Discussion Thread

WWE

NXT TakeOver: New York airs this Friday — yes, Friday, not Saturday — April 5, live on WWE Network. The latest live special from NXT features matches for the North American, Women’s, and Tag Team Championships, as well as a 2-out-of-3 falls match for the vacant NXT Championship. We’ll be here all weekend with live results, an open discussion thread, news breakouts, and everything you need to know. Here’s the card as we know it.

NXT TakeOver: New York Card

1. 2-out-of-3 Falls Match for the NXT Championship: Johnny Gargano vs. Adam Cole 2. Fatal Four-way for the NXT Women’s Championship: Shayna Baszler (c) vs. Bianca Belair vs. Kairi Sane vs. Io Shirai 3. North American Championship Match: Velveteen Dream (c) vs. Matt Riddle 4. NXT Tag Team Championship Match: War Raiders (c) vs. Aleister Black and Ricochet 5. United Kingdom Championship Match: Pete Dunne (c) vs. WALTER

If you’d like to read our preview for the event, featuring analysis and predictions for all five matches, you can do that here.

Make sure to reply to your favorite comments from tonight’s open discussion thread with a +1, because if we get enough (and we should), we’ll include ten of the best, funniest, or most insightful in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of NXT TakeOver: New York column. Be sure to flip your comments to “newest” in the drop-down menu, and enjoy the show!