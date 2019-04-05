NXT TakeOver: New York Open Discussion Thread

04.05.19 1 hour ago

WWE

NXT TakeOver: New York airs this Friday — yes, Friday, not Saturday — April 5, live on WWE Network. The latest live special from NXT features matches for the North American, Women’s, and Tag Team Championships, as well as a 2-out-of-3 falls match for the vacant NXT Championship. We’ll be here all weekend with live results, an open discussion thread, news breakouts, and everything you need to know. Here’s the card as we know it.

NXT TakeOver: New York Card

1. 2-out-of-3 Falls Match for the NXT Championship: Johnny Gargano vs. Adam Cole

2. Fatal Four-way for the NXT Women’s Championship: Shayna Baszler (c) vs. Bianca Belair vs. Kairi Sane vs. Io Shirai

3. North American Championship Match: Velveteen Dream (c) vs. Matt Riddle

4. NXT Tag Team Championship Match: War Raiders (c) vs. Aleister Black and Ricochet

5. United Kingdom Championship Match: Pete Dunne (c) vs. WALTER

If you’d like to read our preview for the event, featuring analysis and predictions for all five matches, you can do that here.

Make sure to reply to your favorite comments from tonight’s open discussion thread with a +1, because if we get enough (and we should), we’ll include ten of the best, funniest, or most insightful in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of NXT TakeOver: New York column. Be sure to flip your comments to “newest” in the drop-down menu, and enjoy the show!

Around The Web

TOPICS#Open Discussion Thread#WWE NXT
TAGSNXTNXT TAKEOVERNXT TAKEOVER NEW YORKOPEN DISCUSSION THREADWWE NXT
With Spandex Twitter

Listen To This

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

04.05.19 7 hours ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

04.02.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

04.02.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

04.01.19 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: Orations, Helgi Jonsson, And More Bandcamp Albums From March

Crate-Digging: Orations, Helgi Jonsson, And More Bandcamp Albums From March

03.29.19 1 week ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

03.29.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP