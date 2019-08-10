NXT TakeOver: Toronto Open Discussion Thread

NXT TakeOver: Toronto (2019) airs Saturday night, August 10, live on WWE Network. The show features a 2-out-of-3 falls match for the NXT Championship, a triple threat for the NXT North American Championship, EVIL IO SHIRAI, and more. We’ll be here all night with live updates, results, and more. Here’s how the card shakes out.
NXT TakeOver: Toronto (2019) Card:
1. 2 out of 3 Falls Match for the NXT Championship (first fall is a classic match, second fall is a street fight, third fall stipulation will be decided by William Regal if necessary): Adam Cole (c) vs. Johnny Gargano
2. NXT Women’s Championship Match: Shayna Baszer (c) vs. Mia Yim
3. NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Street Profits (c) vs. Undisputed Era
4. Candice LeRae vs. Io Shirai
5. Triple Threat Match for the NXT North American Championship: Velveteen Dream (c) vs. Pete Dunne vs. Roderick Strong