NXT TakeOver: Toronto Open Discussion Thread

WWE Network

NXT TakeOver: Toronto (2019) airs Saturday night, August 10, live on WWE Network. The show features a 2-out-of-3 falls match for the NXT Championship, a triple threat for the NXT North American Championship, EVIL IO SHIRAI, and more. We’ll be here all night with live updates, results, and more. Here’s how the card shakes out.

NXT TakeOver: Toronto (2019) Card: