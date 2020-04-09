Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE NXT results for April 8, 2020. “NXT TakeOver USA” featured the number one contender ladder match, the final battle between Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa, and more. Make sure you’re here tomorrow for the complete Best and Worst of NXT column .

1. NXT Women’s Championship Number One Contender Ladder Match: Io Shirai defeated Dakota Kai, Tegan Nox, Candice LeRae, Chelsea Green, and Mia Yim. Shirai pie-faced LeRae off a ladder and onto another ladder, then pulled down a briefcase to win the match.

– Footage from Finn Bálor and Alexander Wolfe’s NXT UK match was shown. Afterward, Finn said that both he and WALTER are unable to make their next move, but when they can, he’s coming for WALTER’s NXT UK Championship.

2. Indus Sher defeated Ever Rise. “Indus Sher” is Malcolm Bivens’ team that attacked Matt Riddle. They won with the old Demolition Decapitation.

– Adam Cole cut another promo on Velveteen Dream from a relaxing outdoor location.

– Highlights from the NXT Women’s Championship match at WrestleMania were shown.

3. Johnny Gargano defeated Tommaso Ciampa. This was an hour-long, anything goes match filmed cinematically in a darkened arena. Gargano and Ciampa destroyed each other all over the building, from moves off the top rope to the floor and through tables, and fighting on the top of a production truck. Candice LeRae showed up, declared that she “hates her husband,” and kicked Gargano in the balls. Ciampa then reluctantly tried to help Gargano, which allowed Candice to sneak up and kick Ciampa in the balls. Gargano revealed he was wearing a cup, and that it was all a ruse. Gargano hit a Pedigree to win the match.

– After the match, Candice helped Johnny to their car and drove off while Killer Cross and Scarlett Bordeaux were watching from another car.