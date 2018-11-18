The Best And Worst Of NXT TakeOver: War Games 2018

Previously on the Best and Worst of NXT War Games: The Undisputed Era won War Games, Velveteen Dream and Aleister Black stole the show, and Kassius Ohno got his ass kicked by a new wrestler. Crazy how much NXT has changed in the past year!
And now, the Best and Worst of NXT TakeOver: War Games Dos, originally aired on November 17, 2018.
Inject this into my veins Stroud.
“Io Shirai who might as well have been wearing a shirt that said “fuck you, Charlotte Flair,” when she hit a moonsault to the floor so beautiful someone could’ve painted it. “
IN SKINNY JEANS!
We couldn’t figure out exactly what Dream was going for with the eyes on the back of his trunks. They barely looked like his…and if they were, was he doing a People’s Eyebrow? Was that (and the electricity) a nod to the *other* guy in Hollywood?
I love the fact that I watched almost 3 hours of wrestling and only 2 things bothered me and they’re so minor that they barely warrant mention, but I’m going to mention them anyway.
The match beyond did go a tad too long.
Velveteen should have worn the weight belt during the match just to take it off and whip Ciampa with it a few times.
My girlfriend watched with me for the first time, and she was still talking about it today. I love you, NXT!
That warms my heart. Congrats.
Holy SHIT, Ciampa vs. McGuinness main eventing a january TakeOver sounds so, so good.
Wow. This is my first time reading one of Brandon’s NXT reviews. He seems like a totally different person lol. I’m sorry Brandon. I wish Raw and Smackdown were better. Hang in there bud.
If you need to read/watch/listen to something multiple times to realize that it is good, then it is not good. You’re just convincing yourself that you like it.
NXT is just so much harder hitting than the main roster. How do they do it?
I think it’s a few deciding factors: There’s much less of a handicap on the wrestlers by writers micromanaging their every match and move, giving them two months between TakeOvers lets them do stronger builds to each match without having to do a false finish one month and wait for the next PPV, and the whole Performance Center/house show enviroment lets the workers get accostumed to one another and really perfect the match they want to do before the actual show. But I don’t know a thing about the biz, so I could be wrong.