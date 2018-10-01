2K Games

A couple of weeks ago, we were lucky enough to take part in a media event held by 2K Games at the WWE Performance Center to try out the latest WWE game, WWE 2K19, before its release. We learned about Big Head mode, we marked out for the House of Horrors making an appearance, we played around with create-a-show to make everything look like Jet Set Radio, the works.

Talent was also made available for interviews, so the second that began we gravitated toward my personal favorite NXT Superstar, ‘The Queen of Spades’ Shayna Baszler, and managed to talk to her for almost 15 minutes without being kneed in the mouth and having our arms bent around backwards. We got to talk to Baszler about her experience growing up with wrestling and video games — spoiler alert, she’s into Final Fantasy — as well as the future of the Four Horsewomen of MMA as they become the Actual Four Horsewomen of WWE. If you’d like to hear the audio of the interview it’s one of two bits in last week’s With Spandex podcast, and can be heard there.

If not, check out our interview with one of NXT’s best talents, and our vote for the Baddest Woman in WWE.