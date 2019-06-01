NXT TakeOver XXV Open Discussion Thread

WWE Network

NXT Takeover XXV airs this Saturday, June 1, live on WWE Network. NXT’s 25th live special features matches for the NXT, NXT Women’s, and North American Championships, as well as a ladder match for the vacant NXT Tag Team Championship. Make sure you’re here this weekend for our full coverage, live thread, and results. Here’s the complete card.

NXT TakeOver XXV Card:

1. NXT Championship Match: Johnny Gargano (c) vs. Adam Cole

2. North American Championship Match: Velveteen Dream (c) vs. Tyler Breeze

3. NXT Women’s Championship Match: Shayna Baszler (c) vs. Io Shirai

4. Matt Riddle vs. Roderick Strong

5. Ladder Match for the Vacant NXT Tag Team Championship: Street Profits vs. Undisputed Era vs. Forgotten Sons vs. Oney Lorcn and Danny Burch

