NXT TakeOver XXV: Card, Analysis, Predictions

WWE Promotional Image

NXT Takeover XXV airs this Saturday, June 1, live on WWE Network. NXT’s 25th live special features matches for the NXT, NXT Women’s, and North American Championships, as well as a ladder match for the vacant NXT Tag Team Championship. Make sure you’re here this weekend for our full coverage, live thread, and results. Here’s the complete card.

NXT TakeOver XXV Card:

1. NXT Championship Match: Johnny Gargano (c) vs. Adam Cole

2. North American Championship Match: Velveteen Dream (c) vs. Tyler Breeze

3. NXT Women’s Championship Match: Shayna Baszler (c) vs. Io Shirai

4. Matt Riddle vs. Roderick Strong

5. Ladder Match for the Vacant NXT Tag Team Championship: Street Profits vs. Undisputed Era vs. Forgotten Sons vs. Oney Lorcn and Danny Burch

As always, we’ve got your complete rundown of the card and analysis below, featuring predictions for all five matches. Make sure to drop a comment and let us know who you think’s winning, and be here on Saturday night to see if you’re correct.

Here’s what we think will go down at NXT TakeOver 25, which they really should’ve called Takeover X-15.