Complete NXT TV Taping Spoilers For July And August

NXT held its live TV tapings at Full Sail University on Wednesday night, for everything heading into NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn IV. Here’s everything that happened, and everything you need to know.

Please be aware that everything you read in the subsequent paragraphs is an actual, massive, legitimate spoiler for what will happen over the next several weeks of NXT television. You may read on only at your own risk. But if you’re the sort of person who just simply cannot wait until it happens on WWE Network to find out what happens next, congratulations! This post is for you!

NXT Taping Results for July 18, 2018:

July 25th Episode:

1. Adam Cole defeated Sean Maluta. After the match, Ricochet challenged Cole to a North American Championship match at TakeOver: Brooklyn IV, but Cole turned him down. Undisputed Era showed up to back up Cole, so the War Raider showed up to back up Ricochet. Trent Seven and Tyler Bate then showed up to keep Undisputed Era from retreating.

2. Lacey Evans defeated Tenilla Price.

3. Heavy Machinery defeated The Mighty. The Street Profits distracted The Mighty, causing them to lose.

4. Tyler Bate and Trent Seven defeated enhancement talent team State Line. After the match, Mustache Mountain challenged Undisputed Era for an NXT Tag Team Championship match at TakeOver.

5. EC3 defeated Kona Reeves. Velveteen Dream tried to distract EC3 during the match.