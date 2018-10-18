WWE Network

Previously on the Best and Worst of NXT UK: Hey, there wasn’t one!

Welcome to the very first episode of NXT Smackdown — the red brand! — aka NXT UK. If you haven’t seen the episode (which airs on Wednesdays at 3PM eastern on WWE Network, because time zones), you can and should watch it here. This is a long time coming and far overdue, and now we don’t have to keep making jokes about how Pete Dunne’s been the 500+ day champion of a division of two dudes.

If you missed this episode, you can watch it here. If you’d like to read previous installments of the Best and Worst of NXT, click right here. Follow With Spandex on Twitter and Facebook. You can also follow me on Twitter and anonymously shit on me for not knowing enough about British wrestling.

And now, the very first Best and Worst of NXT UK for October 17, 2018.