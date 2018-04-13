WWE Announced Another Two-Night United Kingdom Tournament

After an extremely well-received inaugural tournament to crown the first ever United Kingdom Champion, there hasn’t been a standalone WWE U.K. division show in the U.K. since last May. There have been tentative plans for a U.K.-centric show, to be taped in the U.K., ever since the division was put together, but those plans have been more or less in limbo without a television deal secured across the Atlantic.

Last we heard, things were finally moving forward (a bit), as WWE reportedly secured a venue for some U.K. division tapings, which is likely welcome news to the “big five” of Pete Dunne, Tyler Bate, Trent Seven, Wolfgang, and Mark Andrews, who have been moved to the WWE Performance Center and have been spending time on and off on both NXT and 205 Live television.

On Friday, WWE.com officially announced that the division will return to the U.K. for another two-night tournament in June.

