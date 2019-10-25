AEW Dynamite And NXT Both Lost More Viewers Opposite The NBA And World Series Coverage

TV ratings: They’re hard to understand in the first place, and nobody’s really sure what they mean in this era of infinite digital options, but wrestling fans just can’t stop talking about them. Especially not now that we’ve got two wrestling shows going head to head again, with NXT and AEW Dynamite both airing on Wednesday nights. Since the first week, however, the stories have been pretty much the same. Like last week, and the week before, the numbers are down, but AEW’s still on top. Last night was particularly rough, with the MLB World Series overlapping with the start of the NBA season, to give people a lot of stuff to watch besides Pro Wrestling.