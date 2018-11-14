The Rock Revealed The Full Trailer For The Paige Biopic ‘Fighting With My Family’

11.14.18 1 hour ago 3 Comments

MGM

It’s finally here: The first official trailer for Fighting With My Family, the movie from WWE Studios and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s Seven Bucks Productions that tells the story of current Smackdown Live General Manager Paige, and her journey from a strange childhood in an English wrestling family to success in WWE. We’d previously seen a short clip, which is also a part of the trailer, but now there’s a lot more context.

The Rock unveiled the trailer with a tweet, and it’s also up now on YouTube:

Around The Web

TOPICS#The Rock#WWE
TAGSDWAYNE JOHNSONFIGHTING WITH MY FAMILYPAIGESweet Sarayathe rockWWEWWE STUDIOS

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

11.13.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

11.12.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

11.12.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Smino, Charles Bradley, And Lil Peep

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Smino, Charles Bradley, And Lil Peep

11.09.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

11.06.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

11.05.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP