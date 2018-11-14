It’s finally here: The first official trailer for Fighting With My Family, the movie from WWE Studios and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s Seven Bucks Productions that tells the story of current Smackdown Live General Manager Paige, and her journey from a strange childhood in an English wrestling family to success in WWE. We’d previously seen a short clip, which is also a part of the trailer, but now there’s a lot more context.
The Rock unveiled the trailer with a tweet, and it’s also up now on YouTube:
It feels very strange recently to see Florence Pugh get a lot of press about how great an actress she is and how she’s going to be the next big thing for various roles, knowing that alongside the psychological thrillers and Shakespeare she’s also going to be playing Paige in a broad wrestling comedy.
Hey, it’s good ol’ Dave Mastiff over there! Alongside Good Will Pete Dunne
Leave it to John Cena to be in every shot of that trailer. Always has to be the face of the company.