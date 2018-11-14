MGM

It’s finally here: The first official trailer for Fighting With My Family, the movie from WWE Studios and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s Seven Bucks Productions that tells the story of current Smackdown Live General Manager Paige, and her journey from a strange childhood in an English wrestling family to success in WWE. We’d previously seen a short clip, which is also a part of the trailer, but now there’s a lot more context.

The Rock unveiled the trailer with a tweet, and it’s also up now on YouTube: