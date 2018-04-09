She may be relegated to a non-physical role for the remainder of her WWE career, but the spotlight on Paige is only getting brighter. We can finally watch a clip from the biopic of her family’s life, which was shown during both NXT TakeOver and WrestleMania on the WWE Network this weekend. And not wanting to pull any punches, this first clip features an extended cameo by the Rock himself.
Last February, the Rock’s production company Seven Bucks Productions announced that they’d begun filming Fighting With My Family. The film will be based upon the life of Paige and her famous British wrestling family, which has been legendary for decades in the U.K..
The clip released during WrestleMania weekend highlights a chance meeting between a younger Paige with her brother in tow and the Rock himself before a tryout later that evening. The duo, having a chance to drink from the fountain of knowledge from the Brahma Bull, ask the Rock how to win over the crowd. The result … is pure electricity.
Thanks, I’m not sure I’ve seen this clip yet during Wrestlemania weekend yet.
Wow, got the exclusive did you?
I know it’s likely completely out of context to the rest of the movie given the source material and only chosen because of Rock riffing being front and center, but I’m not sure they could have chosen a less appetizing clip.
Agreed. This did nothing but lessen my interest in the movie.
Really breaking the news here, huh.
I’m amazed at how every single thing about this commercial and how they’re presenting it, down to the most minute and infimate detail, is painfully unappealing. It’s a real achievement.
wait, infimate’s not a word
gotta translate the spanish before hitting “post comment” next time
Not gonna lie, if you’re writing all of your posts in Spanish and then translating them in your head and then rewriting them, I’m pretty damn impressed.
I think “infimate” is actually how Paige pronounces it so you’re good.
I’m just amused that in order to sell the movie about Paige, we get a promo you could easily find on YouTube from any of the times it actually happened from the guy who produced the movie that basically has nothing to do with Paige. I’m not sure if that says more about the Rock’s current marketability (ugh, fuck that guy) or what they think about the actual movie.
I really enjoyed that second or two of a blank stare from Paige when she talked about it last night. That was the best part :D
Paige here.
Hahahahaha.
However, after she said something about maybe competing at WrestleMania next year her woeful stare off into space when she thought the camera was off was practically heartbreaking.
Paige’s best work will always have been during her off-time in NXT
Every time I saw that close up clip at the start I kept picturing the NXT title under her chin