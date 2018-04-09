Check Out A Scene From WWE’s Paige Biopic ‘Fighting With My Family’

#The Rock #WWE
04.09.18 53 mins ago 14 Comments

YouTube/WWE

She may be relegated to a non-physical role for the remainder of her WWE career, but the spotlight on Paige is only getting brighter. We can finally watch a clip from the biopic of her family’s life, which was shown during both NXT TakeOver and WrestleMania on the WWE Network this weekend. And not wanting to pull any punches, this first clip features an extended cameo by the Rock himself.

Last February, the Rock’s production company Seven Bucks Productions announced that they’d begun filming Fighting With My Family. The film will be based upon the life of Paige and her famous British wrestling family, which has been legendary for decades in the U.K..

The clip released during WrestleMania weekend highlights a chance meeting between a younger Paige with her brother in tow and the Rock himself before a tryout later that evening. The duo, having a chance to drink from the fountain of knowledge from the Brahma Bull, ask the Rock how to win over the crowd. The result … is pure electricity.

Around The Web

TOPICS#The Rock#WWE
TAGSFIGHTING WITH MY FAMILYPAIGEthe rockWWE

The RX

Wye Oak Is A Rare Band That Actually Delivers On Lofty, Poetic Promises

Wye Oak Is A Rare Band That Actually Delivers On Lofty, Poetic Promises

04.06.18 3 days ago
Alison Wonderland’s ‘Awake’ Gives EDM The Female Perspective It Sorely Lacks

Alison Wonderland’s ‘Awake’ Gives EDM The Female Perspective It Sorely Lacks

04.06.18 3 days ago
Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

04.03.18 6 days ago 2 Comments
‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

04.02.18 1 week ago 5 Comments
On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

03.30.18 1 week ago
Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

03.28.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP