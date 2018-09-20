Paige Spoke About Her Injury, Return, And More Than A Year Of Troubles

E!

To mark the Season Premiere of Total Divas, Paige sat down for a candid interview with the Mirror, in which she opened up about her feelings about things she’s been through in the last couple of years. To begin with, she said that the new season will also reveal a lot about the things that have happened to her since her previous departure from Total Divas during Season 6:

You hear a bunch of my stories, the year and a half I took out, just everything. All the trouble I got myself into… I was just very open about everything. I was very open with the taped sex that unfortunately got leaked, the popping [failing] of drug tests, I was just very open about everything because I want people to learn from my mistakes, you know?

For those who want to get to know the real Paige even better, she’s also got an upcoming episode of the WWE Network series WWE Chronicle, which will cover the ups and downs since her return to WWE TV last fall.