Just as Paul Heyman is setting up for what may be his final WrestleMania run alongside Brock Lesnar, arguably the greatest manager in professional wrestling history already has his sights set on his next venture.

Heyman and Mitchell Stuart’s Looking 4 Larry marketing agency is partnering with Roy Bank’s Banca Studio to produce a wide variety of unscripted content, according to The Wrap.

The new TV series will reportedly be a “hybrid” of multiple genres that has the “DNA of what is happening on late-night cable with the comedic-talk formats,” per the report. Something like a talk show, it will “straddle the line” between talk, opinion, comedy and pop culture, with Heyman expected to be on set for the series.