Paul Heyman Is Developing A New Television Project Immediately After WrestleMania

#Paul Heyman #Brock Lesnar #WWE
03.27.18 3 hours ago

YouTube

Just as Paul Heyman is setting up for what may be his final WrestleMania run alongside Brock Lesnar, arguably the greatest manager in professional wrestling history already has his sights set on his next venture.

Heyman and Mitchell Stuart’s Looking 4 Larry marketing agency is partnering with Roy Bank’s Banca Studio to produce a wide variety of unscripted content, according to The Wrap.

The new TV series will reportedly be a “hybrid” of multiple genres that has the “DNA of what is happening on late-night cable with the comedic-talk formats,” per the report. Something like a talk show, it will “straddle the line” between talk, opinion, comedy and pop culture, with Heyman expected to be on set for the series.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Paul Heyman#Brock Lesnar#WWE
TAGSBROCK LESNARPAUL HEYMANWWE

The RX

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 4 days ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 6 days ago
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 2 weeks ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP