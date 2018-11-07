WWE Mixed Match Challenge Mixdown 11/6/18: Will You Be My Girl?

11.07.18 1 hour ago 2 Comments

Facebook Watch

Welcome back to the WWE Mixed Match Challenge Season 2, a half-hour show featuring a 1o-team round robin mixed tag tournament between Raw and Smackdown. The episodes air live on Facebook Watch at 10 p.m. every Tuesday night, but you can watch the new episode any time you want. Each week, I’ll be taking you through the ins and outs of this compact two-match card. Last week, Monster Eclipse and Fenomenal Flair smashed Mahalicia and Ravishing Rusev Day in two finishes that surprised no one (although Ember Moon’s Eclipse was more surprising than ever before). Now, let’s dive into this week’s matches:

Around The Web

TOPICS#WWE
TAGSFacebook WatchWWEWWE Mixed Match ChallengeWWE Mixed Match Challenge Season 2WWE MMC Mixdown

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

11.06.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

11.05.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

11.05.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Vince Staples, Takeoff, And Tenacious D

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Vince Staples, Takeoff, And Tenacious D

11.02.18 5 days ago
Crate-Digging: Salome Leclerc, Heron Hunt, And More Bandcamp Albums From October

Crate-Digging: Salome Leclerc, Heron Hunt, And More Bandcamp Albums From October

10.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

10.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP